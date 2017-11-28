SSANU, NASU, Others Shut Down OAU In Protest

The workers of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, have staged a protest on Tuesday, November 28, over what they call a disparity in earned allowance shutting down the institution in the process.

The workers claim that the allowance sent from the Federal Government is not evenly distributed, protesting “injustice in the distribution”.

Mr Ademola Oketunde, the Chairman Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) OAU, Ile-Ife branch giving reasons for the protest said the Federal Government sent N23 billion to all universities as their earned allowance, but condemned the percentage which the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) intends to give to the non-teaching staff of the institution.

READ ALSO: OAU Management Suspends Students’ Union Activities

Oketunde said that N168 million was given to ASUU, while N1.6billion was allocated for other four unions of OAU. According to him, they would have allowed the school management to share the money by themselves.

he said the unions are: Institute of Agricultural Research & Training (IAR&T), OAU, Ibadan, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and NAAT.

The chairman said the other unions follow due process concerning the allocation, whereas ASUU did not follow due process, but went straight to Abuja without passing through bursary.

“We need to give good legacy to students we are producing, if truly we want to fight corruption in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Mr Wole Odewumi, the Chairman, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), said that the distribution has been politicised.

Odewumi called on Federal Government to intervene as a matter of urgency, so as to maintain peaceful coexistence in the university community.

Meanwhile, Mr Obafemi Ogunseyi, the Chairman, National Association of Academic Technologies (NAAT) called on the government to ensure total eradication of corruption in Nigeria.

Ogunseyi said that all unions are equal and important on campus, for all are contributing their quota to the success of the Students, saying ASUU alone cannot build the students.

He said that without technologists, the students cannot become competent scientists because they have to do the practical aspect of their course, which is 40%.

Mr Oluranti Shadrach, the Chairman, IAR&T, OAU, Ibadan, assured the populace that the money would not be shared until the necessary adjustment is made.