Trump Briefed About North Korea Missile Test

United States President Donald Trump was briefed on a North Korea ballistic missile test while it was still in the air, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump was visiting Congress at the time of the launch and “was briefed, while the missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea,” according to press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The US president has since returned to the White House and will deliver remarks from the White House later Tuesday, officials said, following the missile test and with the United States facing a rising risk of a government shutdown.

The White House said that Trump would deliver remarks from the Roosevelt Room at 3 pm (2000 GMT), but did not provide details of the subject.