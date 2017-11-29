Herdsmen/Farmers Clash: IGP Deploys More Police Personnel To Adamawa

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has deployed more units of Mobile Policemen made up of 500 men to Adamawa State to assist in securing the areas affected by the recent herdsmen farmers clash in the state.

In addition, a team of technical investigators is currently in Yola, the Adamawa State capital with a view to finding the perpetrators of the killings in Numan community in the state.

At the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Adamawa, the newly deployed mobile policemen have already arrived awaiting further instructions.

According to police sources, two units of 200 Mobile policemen are already in Numan to prevent recurrence of the clash.

The Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State, Moses Ijotoboh appreciated the IGP for the quick response saying that the Police are on top of the situation and the area is calm now.

“As of now, the mobile men are into the interior. They have been deployed to the flashpoint areas in the interior. Yesterday, there were perceived conflicts between the herdsmen and the farmers and they prevented the crisis,” he said.

The Police Commissioner, therefore, assured the people of the state that the Police is committed to safeguarding lives and property. He said that the fear of any reprisals or counter attacks should be allayed as the police will ensure that the people sleep with both eyes closed.

The recent clash between farmers and herdsmen in Numan local government area of Adamawa State resulted in the loss of lives making some residents to flee the affected communities in Adamawa over the fear of reprisal attack.