NFF Explains Why Rohr Deserves New Deal

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has offered Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a new two-year deal that will run until 2020 barely six months to the end of his current contract.

Coach Rohr was handed the role of the Technical Adviser of the senior national team in August 2016.

President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick says the move is to ensure there are no distractions around the country’s 2018 FIFA World Cup preparation.

“We have decided to confront head-on any possible area of conflict or controversy, and fully resolve each and every possible friction point well ahead of the competition.

“After signing the agreement on payment to the team from expected FIFA income, the next stage was to take care of the Technical Adviser.

“He has done very well and does not need to go into the World Cup uncertain of his future,” Pinnick said.

The 64–year-old who has qualified Nigeria, for a sixth FIFA World Cup finals flaunts a sterling record with the Super Eagles, winning seven of 12 matches and drawing four in his 15 months in charge so far.