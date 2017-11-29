PHOTOS: Army Troops Rescue 212 Boko Haram Captives In Borno

Updated November 29, 2017

Nigerian Army troops on Tuesday rescued 212 persons held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

The victims were recovered during a clearance operation by troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, in collaboration with 22 Mobile Strike Team and some civilian JTF attached to Operation Lafiya Dole.

During the operation which was carried out in Kala Balge Local Government Area of the state, troops the killed four terrorists while one of their commanders, the “Ameer” of Chawa, Amman Judee, was arrested.

