SARS Cannot Save You On Judgement Day, Wike Tells Public Officers

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has warned public officers against bad conducts, saying no security agency can save them from giving an account of their stewardship to the people.

The governor said this on Tuesday in while inaugurating some projects at the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“Wherever God places you, make sure you do something for your people,” he said.

“It is not a matter of carrying SARS and Army personnel; SARs and Army personnel will not be with you on judgment day when the people demand to know what you have done for them,” he said.

Wike, who inaugurated ultra-modern buildings for the Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Faculty of Management Sciences at the university, said he would never play politics with education.

He added that his administration would continue to sustain the development of critical infrastructure in state-owned tertiary institutions to improve the quality of education in the state.

The governor said Rivers funds would be used strictly to develop the state and that he would not be deceived by the antics of political jobbers.

He said: “Facilities are vital to the growth of education, previous administrations never thought it wise to develop facilities in our institutions. Every Faculty should have a dedicated building for learning and teaching.

“We can’t talk about quality education without classrooms and offices; that is why we are working round the clock to build necessary facilities at the Rivers State University”.

Governor Wike also hinted those at the gathering that the new College of Medical Sciences building flagged off by his administration would be completed and commissioned in February 2018.

He said he had promised to release N1billion to further develop infrastructure in the university and had released N750million, adding that he would immediately release the balance of N250million having seen the commitment of the school administration.

He, however, asked the university management to tackle academic malpractice allegedly promoted by lecturers to the disadvantage of students among other vices.

“I don’t want to hear reports about ‘sorting’ in this university, let it end today. Vice Chancellor, if you don’t end it, I will end it for you”, he warned.

The governor also cautioned the students against involvement in cultism, saying that the state government would not hesitate to punish anyone found culpable.

On his part, Pro-chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu, commended Wike for completing the two faculty buildings at the institution.

According to him, what the governor has invested in the university is an eloquent testimony that he is committed to educational development.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Blessing Didia, was happy that the institution has overcome the challenge of deficiency in offices and classrooms with the completion and inauguration of the two facilities.