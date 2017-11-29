War Criminal Praljak Died After ‘Drinking Liquid’, Says UN Court

Channels Television  
Updated November 29, 2017
This videograb taken from live footage of the International Criminal Court, shows Croatian former general Slobodan Praljak swallowing what is believed to be poison. Photo: International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia / AFP

Bosnian Croat former military leader Slobodan Praljak died on Wednesday in a hospital after “drinking a liquid” during his appeal judgement by UN war crimes judges, a spokesman for the tribunal said.

“One of the six defendants… passed away today in the HMC hospital in The Hague,” said court spokesman Nenad Golcevski. Immediately after sentence was passed on Praljak “he drank a liquid while in court and quickly fell ill,” he added.

Efforts were made to give him medical treatment and he was “transported to the hospital where he passed,” Golcevski said.

AFP


More on World News

Britain Criticises Trump For Retweeting Anti-Muslim Videos

EU Parliament Says ‘More Progress Needed’ For Brexit Deal

Trump Promises ‘Major Sanctions’ Against North Korea

Burkina Faso, France Launch West Africa’s Biggest Solar Plant

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV