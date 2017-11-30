Minimum Wage: Wike Asks FG To Allow States Work Out Own Formular

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the Federal Government to allow states derive their own minimum wages for workers.

According to him, the current revenue sharing formula between the Federal Government and the states have already created an unfair balance.

The governor made this known when the Rivers state leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers paid him a visit at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday, to endorse him for a second term in office.

Speaking on behalf of the Rivers Teachers, Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUJ), Comrade Nkpogone Dumnaatah Lucky said come 2019 the teachers will massively vote governor Wike.

He said: “Teachers have endorsed you for re-election. We are not politicians, but we shall deliver our votes en masse for you.

“Come 2019, we want to see you continue as Governor of Rivers State. We want you to continue your good works for the state”.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his regular payment of Teachers’ salaries and placement of the welfare of teachers on his priority list.

The Rivers NUT Chairman, however, urged the governor to ensure the payment of some teachers omitted from the salary spreadsheet for February/March 2016.

Dumnaatah further urged the governor to approve the implementation of approved verified promotion for teachers while he commended his efforts in repositioning the education sector.

“We commend the governor for closing down illegal schools in the state. These illegal schools have a negative impact on our education,” he said.

The governor in response noted that the issue of some teachers being omitted from the salary spreadsheet for February and March 2016 as well as their promotion will be addressed.