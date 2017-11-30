Katsina United Place N42m On Unsettled Strikers

Katsina United have placed a whopping sum of N42million on their key strikers, Martins Usule and Chinedu Udechukwu.

The duo who make a big impact for the club in the Nigeria Professional Football league last season are yet to resume for pre-season camping.

The club stated that Udechukwu who netted 11 times in the NPFL last season is available for N22m while Usule who scored five goals attracts a transfer fee of N20m.

Usule is currently training with Rivers United, while Udechukwu is with Enugu Rangers.