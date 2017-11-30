LIVE UPDATES: House Investigative Committee Commences Hearing On Maina’s Case

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the disappearance, return and reinstatement of the embattled former Minister of chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Force Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has commenced hearing.

Among those being quizzed are the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior Abubakar Magaji and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Oyo–Ita Winifred Ekanem, Acting Chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service Mohammed Babandede, Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, Director General of the DSS among others.

Abubakar Magaji is questioned first. He says he was not in office when the process of Maina’s reinstatement began.

Abubakar Magaji says from records available to him, the ministry conducted a senior staff committee meeting for Maina’s reinstatement after receiving a letter from the office of the Head of Service to reconsider the earlier position taken by the ministry in dismissing Maina for reinstatement.

Abubakar Magaji says a meeting was held in the presence of the representative of the Head of the Civil Service and the Federal Civil Service Commissioner.

Abubakar Magaji says in the meeting, the decision to reinstate Maina was made.

Abubakar Magaji says a copy of the minutes of the meeting, was sent to the office of the Head of the Civil Service for further necessary action.

Abubakar Magaji insists the Head Of Service endorsed the letter for Maina’s return.

Winifred Oyo-ita insists she was not part of the reinstatement of Maina.

Mohammed Babandede says Maina has not been passing through the borders.

Kemi Adeosun says Maina is not getting salaries from the Federal Government.

Ibrahim Magu says the EFCC has no record of any collaboration between it and the Maina-led pension reform.

Ibrahim Magu says Maina did not hand over any assets to the EFCC

Lawal Musa Daura says Maina’s name was not placed on the dss list so he could not be arrested.

Abubakar Malami explains how letter reinstating Maina emanated from his office but stands by his earlier submission that he did not sign it.

Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee, Mr Aliyu Madaki challenges Malami on this position, making reference to letters signed by him.

Another House committee member quizzes the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service and the AGF, asks Malami why he failed to take immediate action on the letters allegedly signed by him, which he claims he did not consent to.

Abubakar Malami defends that he did not take immediate action on the said letter because there were certain issues revolving around it which he needed time to review.

Abubakar Malami says he had reservations about the case and therefore needed time to investigate it to allow him time to take the appropriate steps.

Abubakar Magaji says the constitution of Nigeria gave the mandate of appointing, promoting and giving discipline only to the Federal Civil Service Commission, “so if anybody is carrying a letter that he is being appointed by a ministry or whoever, that letter is null and void – It is only a letter issued by the Federal Civil Service Commission that is valid for any appointment, reinstatement, and promotion”.

Abubakar Magaji says a copy of the reinstatement letter was sent to him and he acted on it immediately.

Winifred Oyo-Ita says all along, the Attorney General of the Federation never wrote directly to the office of the Head of Service as he only communicated with the office of the Federal Civil Service Commission concerning the reinstatement of Maina.

Winifred Oyo-Ita says there was no posting instruction for Mr Maina to report to the Ministry of Interior from the office of the Head of Service.

Winifred Oyo-Ita says an officer who is being reinstated or employed afresh into any ministry, ought to report to the office of the Head of Service before he is given a posting to whichever MDA.

Winifred Oyo-Ita says Mr Maina was never issued a posting instruction to the Ministry of Interior.