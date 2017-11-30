Nigeria Confident Despite Likely Tough World Cup Draw

Nigeria are expected to be drawn in a tough group for next year’s World Cup finals but coach Gernot Rohr insisted his players were ready for anyone.

The Super Eagles will be in pot four with the other lowest-ranked countries when the draw is made in Moscow on Friday, ensuring they will face stronger teams.

Rohr, who was earlier this week handed a two-year contract extension for leading the country to Russia, said there were no weak sides in the 32-team field.

Anyone hoping to face “average teams” in the group phase was guilty of wishful thinking, he added.

“All the teams that are in the final draw, except the host nation Russia, played qualifying matches,” Rohr told the Nigeria Football Federation website.

“They all emerged from tough encounters and therefore none can be tagged ‘weak’.

“If you have to be listed among the best, you have to conquer the better teams and even beat some of the best.”

Nigeria — who have never gone further than the round of 16 — will “take it one match at a time”, he added.

The West African giants were undefeated in a tough qualifying group and beat two-time world champions Argentina 4-2 in a friendly earlier this month.

AFP