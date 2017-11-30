President Buhari To Attend Counter-Terrorism Summit In Jordan

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend a counter-terrorism summit in Jordan on December 2 and 3.

A statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the President would join other Heads of State in Aqaba, to review strategies in fighting terrorism and reinforce joint proactive security structures in preventing attacks.

The meeting tagged ‘Aqaba Retreat’ and hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan, would be attended by West African leaders, representatives of governments of 48 countries, and a number of key non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

At the meeting, President Buhari is expected to share Nigeria’s experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa, with a view to soliciting more support for pre-emptive measures that would neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

The Nigerian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with some Heads of State to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and such countries.

He would be accompanied to Jordan by the governors of Kogi, Osun and Niger states, as well as the ministers of defence, education, and foreign affairs.

Also on the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser and the acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

President Buhari and his delegation are expected to attend the official dinner to be hosted by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of State and their delegations.