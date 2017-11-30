Tillerson ‘Continues To Lead The State Department’ – White House

The White House responded to speculation about Rex Tillerson’s imminent departure as Secretary of State Thursday, saying he was still in the job and “there are no personnel announcements at this time.”

“Secretary Tillerson continues to lead the State Department and the entire cabinet is focused on completing this incredibly successful first year of President Trump’s administration,” press secretary Sarah Sanders added in a statement.

