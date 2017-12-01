Brazil Coach Wary Despite Kind World Cup Draw

Brazil coach Tite remained cautious despite a relatively kind World Cup draw on Friday, saying that the record five-time champions need to “grow stronger” as the competition progresses.

The South American giants will take on Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

“The one thing I know is that the Brazil team needs to grow stronger and more solid, regardless of who the opponents are,” Tite said.

“We have to prepare our own tactical variations and adapt them to our opponents.”

He refused to comment on the other teams in the group other than to say that Costa Rica “had a great World Cup in 2014” in Brazil, when they won a group with Uruguay, Italy and England en route to the last eight.

Asked about the possibility of meeting Germany or Mexico in the last 16, Tite replied: “Let me save my energy for the variables I can control: putting in place good organisation and running good training sessions so that the players reach their best levels.”

Brazil ran away with the South American qualifying group and expectations are high.

Ronaldo, who scored both of Brazil’s goals in the 2002 final victory over Germany, told Brazilian TV: “We can be happy with the group we’ve been drawn. We totally have the means to finish on top.

“Other groups are tougher, ours is more straightforward. Tite has to be preparing his strategy.”

