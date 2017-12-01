BREAKING! Nigeria Paired With Argentina In World Cup Group Stage

Channels Television  
Updated December 1, 2017
Italy’s former defender and Guangzhou Evergrande’s coach Fabio Cannavaro displays the slip of Nigeria during the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 1, 2017. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

 

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been paired with Argentina in Group D for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The pairing took place on Friday during the ceremony for the World Cup draw held in the Kremlin in Moscow.

Other countries in the group are Iceland and Croatia.

2010 World Cup winners Spain were placed in Group B which also has Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Morocco, and Iran.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s Brazil will play in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Group A consists of four teams which include host country Russia, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay.

France will also face Australia, Peru, and Denmark in Group C, while title holders Germany as well as Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea were drawn in Group F.

Group G consists of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England, just as Poland face Senegal, Colombia, and Japan in Group H.

More to follow…


