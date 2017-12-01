Buhari Travels To Jordan For Counter-Terrorism Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for Jordan to attend a counter-terrorism summit in Aqaba.

The Presidency confirmed the President’s departure in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

President @MBuhari has left Abuja for Jordan to attend the #AqabaRetreat Counter-Terrorism Summit from 2-3 December 2017 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 1, 2017

The meeting tagged ‘Aqaba Retreat’ will review strategies in fighting terrorism and reinforce joint security structures in preventing attacks.

Hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan, the summit will also be attended by other West African leaders and representatives of governments of 48 countries among others.

A statement issued Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had said President Buhari would share Nigeria’s experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa at the meeting.

He is also expected to solicit more support from the leaders for pre-emptive measures that would neutralise the activities of insurgents in the West African sub-region.

The President, who is accompanied to Jordan by the governors of Kogi, Osun and Niger states, would also hold bilateral meetings with some Heads of State to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and such countries.