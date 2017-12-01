Fans React To World Cup Draws, Say Nigeria And Argentina Inseparable

Updated December 1, 2017
Italy’s former defender and Guangzhou Evergrande’s coach Fabio Cannavaro displays the slip of Nigeria during the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 1, 2017. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

Reactions from football lovers have been trailing the 2018 FIFA World Cup draws which took place on Friday in Moscow, Russia.

A breakdown of the draws is highlighted below;

Group A – Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay.

Group B – Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and Iran.

Group C – France, Australia, Peru, and Denmark.

Group D – Nigeria, Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland.

Group E – Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Group F – Germany, Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea.

Group G – Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Group H – Poland, Senegal, Colombia, and Japan.

While some twitters say they can’t wait to watch Nigeria play Argentina, others described both teams’ group as the “death group.

See reactions below…


