PHOTOS: Buhari Travels To Jordan With Bello, Others

Channels Television  
December 1, 2017
President Buhari shakes hand with Governor Bello of Kogi State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday travelled with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two other governors to Jordan where he is attending a counter-terrorism summit.

The other governors who accompanied the President on the trip are Osun’s Rauf Aregbesola and Abubakar Bello of Niger State.

President Buhari’s delegation also includes his National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Mongun (rtd), as well as the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali, among others.

The meeting will review strategies in fighting terrorism and reinforcing joint security structures that will be more proactive in preventing terror attacks.

During the trip, President Buhari is expected to attend an official dinner to be hosted by King Abdullah II of Jordan in honour of visiting Heads of State and their delegations.

See photos below;


