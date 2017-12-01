President Buhari Arrives In Jordan

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jordan where he is joining other Heads of State to review strategies in fighting terrorism and reinforcing joint security structures that will be more proactive in preventing terror attacks.

The President arrived the coastal city of Aqaba on Friday, hours after the departed Abuja to attend the summit tagged ‘Aqaba Retreat’.

President @MBuhari has arrived Aqaba, Jordan, for the Counter-Terrorism Summit which starts tomorrow.

He is expected to share Nigeria’s experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa, with a view to soliciting more support for pre-emptive measures that will help neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region.

President Buhari, who travelled along with the governors of Kogi, Osun, and Niger states, will also attend an official dinner to be hosted by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of State and their delegations.

The conference is being attended by West African leaders, representatives of governments of 48 countries, and a number of key non-governmental organisations.