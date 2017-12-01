How Wizkid, Davido Made Nigeria Proud At MOBOAwards
The 22nd MOBO Awards held on Wednesday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.
The awards saw two Nigerian artistes, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid and David Adeleke called Davido by fans defeat international acts and made Nigerians proud.
DMW boss Davido emerged as the winner of the Best African Act award, beating fellow nominees Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and more.
While Starboy, Wizkid, won the Best International Act, beating top artists like Drake, SZA, Cardi B, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more.
Wizkid emerged the first African to achieve this feat and Davido, the first African-based Act to perform at the #MOBOAwards.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Male Act: Stormzy
Best Female Act: Stefflon Don
Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Best Newcomer: Dave
Best Song: J Hus – Did You See
Best Video: Mist – Hot Property
Best Hip-Hop Act: Giggs
Best Grime Act: Stormzy
Best R&B/Soul Act: Craig David
Best International Act: Wizkid
Best African Act: Davido
Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley
Best Jazz Act: Moses Boyd
Best Gospel Act: Volney Morgan and New-Ye