How Wizkid, Davido Made Nigeria Proud At MOBOAwards

The 22nd MOBO Awards held on Wednesday night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The awards saw two Nigerian artistes, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid and David Adeleke called Davido by fans defeat international acts and made Nigerians proud.

DMW boss Davido emerged as the winner of the Best African Act award, beating fellow nominees Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and more.

While Starboy, Wizkid, won the Best International Act, beating top artists like Drake, SZA, Cardi B, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Wizkid emerged the first African to achieve this feat and Davido, the first African-based Act to perform at the #MOBOAwards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Male Act: Stormzy

Best Female Act: Stefflon Don

Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best Newcomer: Dave

Best Song: J Hus – Did You See

Best Video: Mist – Hot Property

Best Hip-Hop Act: Giggs

Best Grime Act: Stormzy

Best R&B/Soul Act: Craig David

Best International Act: Wizkid

Best African Act: Davido

Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley

Best Jazz Act: Moses Boyd

Best Gospel Act: Volney Morgan and New-Ye