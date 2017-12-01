World Cup: Super Eagles To Know Group Foes Today

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will know their foes in the group of the 2018 FIFA World Cup when the draws are held later today in Moscow.

32 teams will be involved in the draws with eight groups all having four teams.

FIFA has reassured fans that Friday’s World Cup draw will not be rigged with hot and cold balls following claims by former boss Sepp Blatter.

Nigeria’s has failed to get past the second round in six attempts, but fans expect that coach Gernot Rohr’s team will surpass that.

