Akwa Ibom Conducts Peaceful LG Elections

The people of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday voted to elect chairmen and councillors into the 31 local government areas of the state.

The elections, according to most of the residents, were generally peaceful with a large turnout of voters recorded at most polling units across the state.

Twelve political parties took part in the polls conducted in the 329 wards while the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) cleared a total of 900 candidates to contest the elections.

Some observers also said the turnout for the election was generally impressive while electoral materials arrived late at some centres, although the exercise went on smoothly without much hitches.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel, and wife, Martha, cast their votes at his hometown of Awa Ward 1 in Onna Local Government Area amidst cheers from the people.

Speaking to Government House correspondents on the exercise, the governor commended the AKISIEC for the successful conduct of the election.

He also thanked the voters for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the exercise across the state.

Some voters, including agents of the two major political parties in the state – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – also commended the conduct of the polls during an interview with Channels Television.

Collation of results has already begun while final results are expected on Sunday.