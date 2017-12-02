Buhari Was Never Banned From Any Country, Presidency Replies Atiku

The Presidency has faulted claims by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar that President Muhammadu Buhari was denied entry into the United States for about 15 years on account of religious considerations.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“This fictive concoction being passed off as truth is mind-boggling, coming from a former Number Two man of Nigeria, who should know the truth.

“At no time was President Buhari, as a private person, ever forbidden from entering any country in the world,” the statement said.

The statement comes hours after the former vice president, who recently left the ruling All Progressives Congress, made the claims in an interview published today.

Mr Adesina said contrary to the claims, his boss remained a man of integrity and would never engage in the discrimination of religion in Nigeria.

“The rest of the world has always held Muhammadu Buhari as a man of sterling qualities, strong on integrity, transparency and accountability.

“The same testimony is still borne of the Nigerian President by many world leaders today,” the statement added.

There was, however, a turnaround as the Presidency wondered why Atiku could not respond to the question as to why he had not visited America for over a decade.

They said instead of answering directly, they said the former vice president “begged the question, saying Buhari also had been disallowed from entering the same country for 15 years, before becoming President.”

“We hereby make it resoundingly clear that what the former Vice President said only exists in the realm of his imagination. If he has issues to settle with American authorities, he should do so, rather than clutch at a straw,” the statement read further.

The claims from the former presidential candidate come less than two weeks after he dumped the ruling APC on the ground that the party had failed to spearhead the rebirth of a new Nigeria as promised among other reasons.

He had also claimed that the APC has adopted arbitrariness among similar practices, as well as failed to carry the youths along in governance.

“While other parties have purged themselves of the arbitrariness and unconstitutionality that led to fractionalisation, the All Progressives Congress has adopted those same practices and even gone beyond them to institute a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy within the party and the government it produced,” Atiku had said.