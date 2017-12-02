Reactions As United Claim Three Points At Emirates

Channels Television  
Updated December 2, 2017
Arsenal’s French striker Alexandre Lacazette (2R) reacts following the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 2, 2017. Manchester United won 3-1. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

 

Manchester United stunned Arsenal on Saturday with two quick-fire goals in a breathless encounter to close the gap on Manchester City.

Shortly after the match ended 3–1 at the Emirates Stadium, football fans and analysts took to Twitter to give their opinion about the match.

See tweets below…


More on Sports

Manchester United Blitz Arsenal With Two Quick-Fire Goals

Newly-Promoted Strasbourg Beat Neymar’s PSG

Mueller Shines On Return As Bayern Extend Lead

Umtiti Injury Rubs Salt Into Barcelona Wounds

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV