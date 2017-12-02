Reactions As United Claim Three Points At Emirates

Manchester United stunned Arsenal on Saturday with two quick-fire goals in a breathless encounter to close the gap on Manchester City.

Shortly after the match ended 3–1 at the Emirates Stadium, football fans and analysts took to Twitter to give their opinion about the match.

See tweets below…

Arsenal dont deserve to walk away with no points. But in this life, you never get what you deserve 😒 — #27 (@falzthebahdguy) December 2, 2017

Pogba was foolish but still its harsh especially missing the City game. Like I said earlier De Gea wax brilliant 14 saves many of them top class. Give Arsenal credit they were in the game untill 3 goal . Great ad for Premier league football. — Tommy Smyth (@TommySmythESPN) December 2, 2017

Pogba is overrated they said..2 assists and made Arsenal’s captain look like a school boy😂 — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) December 2, 2017

👐 @D_DeGea made 14 saves against Arsenal, the joint-most by a goalkeeper in a single #PL match alongside Tim Krul & Vito Mannone#ARSMUN @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/GptDYx7cce — Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017

I have been An arsenal supporter but I announce starting today I will be supporting Manchester United — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) December 2, 2017

Utd score 3 goals away against Arsenal, but Jose Mourinho parks the bus, I call it a masterclass. — Utd. (@SimplyUtd) December 2, 2017

This was such a good yet bad performance by Arsenal. So beautiful yet so ugly at times. I’m so confused right now omg . pic.twitter.com/EGMvzR8xAV — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) December 2, 2017

arsenal has a scoring problem ..

75 % vs 25 % position

33(15) vs 15(7) shots — Omen Tawa (@OmenTawa) December 2, 2017

One of the games of the season…

Defended like hell …

Arsenal unlucky

DeGea …. out of superlatives — Feroze (@Feroze3) December 2, 2017

Arsenal fans absolutely buzzing about Pogba being out against City like they didn’t just lose 3-1 to us at the Emirates lmao — Nabeela 💜 (@JustNabz) December 2, 2017

Pogba off as Lingard sinks Arsenal https://t.co/rDJ6HViS0c — Simön Gaunt (@GoonerGaunty73) December 2, 2017

@Arsenal Good game today inspite the loss. Keep the form going fwd. — Omkar Todkar (@Omkar05) December 2, 2017

goals that matters which they score more than Arsenal. Well done Man U pity Pogba will be out against Man City. — Luvuyo Shaun Zideba (@Luvuyo72591244) December 2, 2017

My arsenal friend watching the game

pic.twitter.com/5hVT8Gr664 — sirmuu (@sirmuu9) December 2, 2017

Obviously @D_DeGea was on top of his game tonait. A nightmare to Arsenal Attackers. Simply MasterClass; — Mo’ Ceru-tti♠ (@tizicarolcartel) December 2, 2017

Not really …the boys played well, issue is what will happen to Kos and musti now, no accountability, nothing.

Make silly mistakes like this with other managers and you are sitting out the next games but Arsenal

*Sigh* https://t.co/YOTuHXg7QL — Okoli Chuks (@swiss50) December 2, 2017