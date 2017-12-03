FG Will Ensure Adequate Security In FCT – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has assured residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and, indeed other, parts of the country that their security remains a top priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, who said on Sunday in Abuja, informed Nigerians that government has put in place adequate security measures to thwart any possible terror attack in the FCT and other parts of the country.

Following the recent travel advisories issued by some western countries, he said there was no cause for alarm as security agencies have not let down their guard, adding that there has been no terror attack in Abuja since the President assumed office in 2015.

“We know that the terrorists, who have been massively degraded and put on the run, have been looking for soft targets to attack,” the minister said in the statement signed by his aide, Segun Adeyemi.

“This is the nature of terrorism all over the world, as can be seen in recent attacks in the UK, France and Egypt, among others.

“That is why the Nigerian security agencies have continued to be on the alert, even if their efforts have been largely unobtrusive so as not to disrupt the daily activities of the citizenry. Such efforts are routinely stepped up during religious festivals.”

Mr Mohammed said the government would continue to take adequate measures to protect the lives and properties of citizens and non-citizens alike.

He added that the military remains unrelenting in ensuring that the terrorists neither regroup nor regain the capacity to carry out organized attacks.

According to him, the sensitisation campaign on security tagged “if you see something, say something”, would be stepped up on national radio and television.

He also appealed to Nigerian to be security conscious and to promptly report suspicious people and objects noticed in their surroundings to the security agencies.