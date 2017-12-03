Leading English Premier League Scorers

Updated December 3, 2017
Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah. Photo: Geoff CADDICK / AFP

Leading scorers in the English Premier League after this weekend’s matches:

12 goals: Salah (Liverpool)

10 goals: Kane (Tottenham), Sterling (Man City)

9 goals: Aguero (Man City), Morata (Chelsea)

8 goals: Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Lacazette (Arsenal), Lukaku (Man Utd)

7 goals: Rooney (Everton), Vardy (Leicester)

6 goals: Martial (Man Utd), Sane (Man City)

5 goals: De Bruyne (Man City), Doucoure (Watford), Hazard (Chelsea), Murray (Brighton), Niasse (Everton), Richarlison (Watford), Firmino (Liverpool)

