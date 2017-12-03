Police Announces Complaint Lines As #EndSARS Causes Twitter Storm

Nigerians on social media are voicing joint reaction calling for an end to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after an announcement by the Nigerian Police Force Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU).

The PCRRU on Saturday, December 2, using the official Twitter handle asked Nigerians to feels free to voice there complains about the operations of SARS.

“Do you have any complaints about your contact with SARS? You don’t need to know their names, all we need you to provide are details of the occurrence (action/act) with DATE, TIME & PLACE. Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) #BailisFree #NoToImpunity. Please share this message.” the tweet read.

The channels listed on the poster are, 08057000001 and 08057000001 for calls; 08057000003 for SMS and WhatsApp messages; 2BA2B5DE for BlackBerry messages with the assurance that all complains will be treated swiftly.

In reaction to this, some Nigerians did not wait to call the complaint lines as they eagerly expressed their opinion on Twitter. With claims of being a victim of police brutality, many narrated various sad ordeal in the hands of SARS.

While some shared videos of police brutality, others narrated sad tales of how they have been maltreated one way or the other, calling for an end to SARS.

See tweets below:

It’s not a crime to be good looking, dress responsibly and use good phones. Stop harassing hardworking young guys. #EndSARS — Jubril. 😀 (@iamjibou) December 2, 2017

They checked one of my friends phone and saw this picture, they immediately accused him of being in a Cult. He had to beg for himself and his Future self Pls wats wrong with dis picture.

#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/bGYifGR1Ad — Broda Mick (@Skinez6) December 3, 2017

Even as a woman you are not safe from SARS and their wahala.

I’ve been man handled by one on the road before because ‘Wetin small girl like you dey carry two phones do ‘ Those guys really need to go#ENDSARS #scrapSARS They dragged me into their vehicle. Went through my phone, checked my body for tattoos and delayed my exam by over an hour… #EndSARS — Valar Dohaeris🔱🔗🔗 (@EyihBannner) December 3, 2017

They picked my bro up at the ATM, said he looks like a cultist. Held him for one week till we paid 135k for bail. #EndSARS — Amiaka Queen (@april18th_homes) December 2, 2017

I was once almost a victim of SARS. I believe it was my NYSC khaki that saved me #EndSARS — Doc C (@tweetMOPOL) December 3, 2017

SARS Came To Randomly Arrest Boys From A Bar In My Hood Earlier This Year. None Have Returned Till Today#ENDSARS — Skiaaa (@OvisTebrown_) December 3, 2017

An innocent woman selling puff puff was shot around Palmgroove sometime this year, Y’all remember? Who did it? SARS! Her offence was finding food for her family, till date, there’s no justice for that woman.#ENDSars — SARSMUSTGO (@FANC33) December 2, 2017

SARS killed my cousin in 2012

He was the eldest only son in the family.

He was about 21 when he was killed#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/AwecEQuWST — CHISOM (@_PLICE) December 2, 2017

Once you dress nice, use an iphone, drive a car. SARS doesn’t want to know, you’re an internet fraudster #ScrapSARS #ENDSARS — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIIII) December 2, 2017