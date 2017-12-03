‘They’re All Tough Games’ After England’s World Cup Draw – Beckham

Former England captain, David Beckham admits playing in Group G at 2018 FIFA World Cup will be a tough one for the for the 1966 World Champions.

The English national team will face Tunisia, Panama, and Belgium in the group phase of the competition, with England play Tunisia in their opener on June 18.

“It’s a good draw. I think at this stage it doesn’t matter, you know, I know it sounds cliche but there are no easy games at this stage.

“They’re all tough games so I think it’s a good draw but it will be tough,” Beckham said during his interview with Rachel Riley.

David Beckham and British television personality Rachel Riley were among guests of the star-studded Grassroot Soccer charity gala on Friday evening in London.

Singer Anastasia, comedian Jack Whitehall and retired Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson also attended the event fundraising for an international soccer charity.

Grassroot Soccer uses the game as a platform to educate people around the world about health issues, including the dangers and preventative measures of AIDS.

The World Cup begins with hosts Russia playing Saudi Arabia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on June 14.

Reuters