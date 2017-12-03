Trump Denies Asking FBI To Drop Flynn Probe

Updated December 3, 2017
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

US President Donald Trump denied Sunday having asked then FBI director James Comey to drop an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions with Russia.

“I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!”, Trump said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Trump again insisted he and his campaign had not colluded with Moscow in last year’s election, and shifted blame on the Justice Department and his rival Hillary Clinton.

