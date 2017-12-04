Buhari Arrives Abuja After Trip To Jordan

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after his trip to the coastal city of Aqaba in Jordan where he attended a counter-terrorism summit.

During his trip, the President met with the King of Jordan King Abdullah (II) with whom he discussed the fight against violent extremism in the sub-region West African countries.

President Buhari traveled alongside Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Musa Bello

