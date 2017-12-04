Gunmen Kidnap Senator Arise, Demand N80m Ransom

Gunmen who kidnaped a Former Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Mr Ayo Arise, have demanded a ransom of N80 million before he is released.

Mr Arise was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday evening along the Okene-Abuja highway while returning to Abuja from Oye Ekiti, his country-home.

The politician was said to have been traveling in his Mercedez Jeep when the gunmen struck by accosting his vehicle and ferried him into the bush.

The APC chieftain was said to have attended a ceremony at Ikere Ekiti on Saturday, where a chieftaincy title was conferred on the Assistant Inspector General of Police (rtd), Mr. Tunde Ogunsakin.

Arise was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP but later defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC) due to some alleged differences with Governor Ayodele Fayose prior to 2015 general elections.

One of his closest allies, who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the abductors contacted the family but they (the family) have now called on relevant agencies to intervene.

“Yes, he visited Ekiti state on Saturday before returning to Abuja.

“When we wanted to establish contact with him, we could not. The last time I called him was around 6pm, so the kidnap must have taken place around 7 pm.

“They have contacted us and demanded a sum of N80m ransom. We are worried because we don’t know his situation.

“The family is working hard to secure his release and we have contacted all the relevant agencies including the police to come to our aid,” he said.