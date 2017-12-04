Judge Keeps Catalan Ex-Vice President, Three Other Leaders In Jail

Updated December 4, 2017
Catalan pro-independence center-right grouping Junts per Catalunya – JUNTSXCAT (All for Catalonia) candidate for the upcoming regional election in Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, speaks via video-conference to present their electoral program at the party’s headquarters in Barcelona on December 3, 2017. PAU BARRENA / AFP

Catalonia’s sacked vice president and three other separatist leaders will remain in prison pending a probe over their role in the region’s independence drive, a Supreme Court judge decided Monday.

Oriol Junqueras, who was sacked as vice-president when the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27, Joaquim Forn, who used to be in charge of interior matters in Catalonia, and the leaders of two pro-independence associations will stay in prison, the court said in a statement. Six other former ministers who were also remanded in custody will be released on bail.

