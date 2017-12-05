Arab League Chief Warns Against ‘Dangerous’ Jerusalem Decision By Trump

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit warned Tuesday of the “danger” of the United States recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or relocating its embassy there, calling on Washington to reconsider.

Abul Gheit told delegates of member states that they had decided to meet in Cairo “given the danger of this matter, if it were to happen, and the possible negative consequences not only for the situation in Palestine but also for the Arab and Islamic region”.

“Successive American presidents since 1980 have realised its importance and the extent it threatens regional stability,” he said.

“This decision would end the US role as a trusted mediator between the Palestinians and the (Israeli) occupying forces.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday delayed a decision on the highly contentious issue — a crucial question in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — after public warnings from allies and private phonecalls between world leaders.

Trump has yet to make his final decision, US officials have said, but he is now expected to stop short of moving the embassy to Jerusalem — though he may still recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital and previous peace plans have stumbled over debates on whether, and how, to divide sovereignty or oversee holy sites.