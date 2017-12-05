BREAKING: Atiku Visits PDP Headquarters, Holds Talks With Makarfi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

He is accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, PDP leaders from Adamawa State, and the governor of Niger State, Babangida Muaza.

He was received by the spokesman for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Atiku is currently meeting members of the National Caretaker Committee of the party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

