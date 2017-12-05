BREAKING: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Diezani’s Properties Worth $4.760million

A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos, has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two penthouses valued at $4.760million and linked to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, ordered that the two properties: Penthouse 21 building 5, Block C, 11th floor (Bella Vista Estate) Banana Island, Ikoyi, and Penthouse 22, Block B (Admiralty Estate) also in Ikoyi, Lagos, be forfeited to the Federal Government pending the conclusion of EFCC’s investigation into the ownership of the properties which it reasonably believes were procured with proceeds of crime.

The EFCC in an Ex parte application brought for the forfeiture of the properties lists Diezani Alison-Madueke, Donald Amagbo, Schillenburg LLC, and Sequoyah Property Limited, as respondents.

More details shortly…