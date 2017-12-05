Okorocha Appoints Commissioner For Happiness, 28 Others

The Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has appointed 28 new commissioners, promising to complete all ongoing projects in the state before the end of his tenure in 2019.

Among the newly sworn-in commissioners include Mrs Ogechi Ololo (nee Okorocha) who was announced at the state’s Commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

Okorocha said the newly sworn-in political appointees should shun corrupt practices that may jeopardise their integrity as their aim is to help government deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners and their portfolios include:

Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Information)

Lady Barr. Ugochi Nnana – Okoro (Agric. & Food Security)

Hon. Gertrude Oduka (Primary & Secondary Education)

Chief Dr. Jones Uzoka (Niger Delta Affairs)

Hon. Uchendu Chijioke Mark (Public Utilities)

Hon. Gerald C. Okolie (Rural Development)

Hon. Dr. Cyril Okafor (Tourism)

Engr. Emmanuel Umunnakwe Ojinere (Trade & Investment)

Chief Lasbery Anyanwu (Transport)

Hon. Onwueyiagwu Valentine (Youth Development)

Hon. Barr. Mrs. Ngozi Njoku (Gender & Social Development)

Hon. Chief Mrs Josephine Udoji (Works)

Hon. Achilike Nwawuike (Internal Resources & Pension Matters)

Prof. Emenalo Chizoba (Tertiary Education)

Hon. Nwamerenini Chukwuka (Labour)

Hon. Dr. Iyke Njoku (Planning, Budget & Statistics)

Hon. Barr. Emma Ibediro (Local Government)

Hon. Barr. Obinna Mbata (Finance)

Hon Dr. Martin Ohiri (Sports)

Hon. Mgbeanulu Obinna (Environment & Natural Resources)

Hon. Emma Buka Iwuanyanwu (Science & Technology & Vocational Education)

Hon Dr. Mrs. Angela Uwakwem (Health)

Hon. Lady Joy Mbawuike (Informal Sector and Market Development)

Hon. Barr. Chief Tony Umezuruike (Housing)

Hon. Prince Chidi Nwaturuocha (Public Safety)

Hon Dr. Ernest Nwigbo (Inter-Government Affairs and Donor Agencies)

Hon Duru Okechukwu (CGC and Traditional Affairs),

Hon. Emeka Benjamin (Special Duties).

In addition to the 28 Commissioners, the governor also announced Chief Kingsley Uju as the Supervisory Commissioner Ministry of Land and Chairman Bureau for Land, while Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

The Transition Committee Chairmen also sworn-in include:

Okechukwu Victor Onyechere (Ideato South)

Barrister Onomeze (Ihitte Uboma)

Sir Anyehe Okeneme (Ikeduru)

Julius Onyeneho (Isiala Mbano)

Barr. Akas Paschal, (Isu)

Steve Odoemena (Mbaitoli)

Eke Sylvester Chidi (Ngor Okpala)

Aloysius Onwuegbuchulam (Njaba)

Barrister Paschal Onwukaike (Nkwerre)

Chief Bona Akwaiwu (Nwangele)

Chidi Nwoke, (Obowo)

Barr. Mgborokwu G. (Oguta)

Amadi Ebenezar (Ohaji/Egbema)

Benneth Ilochuonwu, (Okigwe)

Uche Lebechi, (Onuimo)

Onyeocha Obinna, (Orlu)

Mrs Ihekire Ngozi, (Orsu)

Barrister Duru Evaristus, (Oru East)

Okoro Obinna, (Oru West)

Ojirisi Alex, (Owerri Municipal)

Mrs. Esther Eburuche, (Aboh Mbaise)

Sir Edmund Enwereji, (Ahiazu Mbaise)

Onuoha Franca, (Ehime Mbano)

Anyanwu Bob, (Ezinihitte Mbaise)

Kingsley Uche Onwuka, (Ideato North)

Ofurum Kelechi, (Owerri North)

Hon. Osigwe Victor, (Owerri West)

The governor earlier reduced the number of ministries in the state to 13, last year. With these new appointments and new ministries, the number has increased to 28.