Osinbajo Visits Numan, Commiserates With Attack Victims

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday visited Numan in Adamawa state, over reported clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

At least two people were said to have died following the attacks on Monday allegedly carried out by herdsmen.

The chairman of neighbouring Numan Local government Area who confirmed the attack explained that the attackers set people’s homes ablaze.

VP Osinbajo who said he was visiting on instructions of the President, noted that he was there to get a first-hand report of the situation in order to work out a permanent solution to the crisis.

“I am in Numan, Adamawa today on behalf of Mr. President to commiserate with victims of the recent communal violence & to start a process that will bring a lasting solution to this sort of problem.

“I have met with the Lamido Adamawa & now in Numan meeting with community leaders & a host of government officials.

“In my meetings, I made this point: What our people want is to be led to progress. As leaders, our duty is to lead the people towards prosperity & development. That is the kind of leadership we must provide. If we don’t provide that, then we have lost our rights to be leaders,” he said.

The attack comes barely a week after Numan witnessed an attack which left at least four policemen dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Othman Abubakar on Saturday confirmed the killing which occurred on Friday.

According to him, the unfortunate incident happened while the officers had attempted to repel an attack by armed and suspected herdsmen in Bolong village of Numan Local Government Area.