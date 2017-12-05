Rivers State Government Releases 16 SUVs To Lawmakers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has released 16 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to elected members of the National Assembly from Rivers State to aid them in the discharge of their duties.

Three of the Vehicles are for Senators representing the State, while 13 are for members of the House of Representatives from the state.

Making the presentation at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor Wike said that the vehicles were acquired to aid the Federal Lawmakers in the discharge of their official functions.

He said the vehicles are for all members of the National Assembly irrespective of their party affiliation.

“Defend the interest of the state wherever you are. This is from the Government of Rivers State which you are part of. This is to aid you to carry out your official functions in Abuja,” Wike told the lawmakers during the presentation of the vehicles.

Responding, Leader of the Rivers Caucus at the House of Representatives, Mrs Betty Apiafi thanked the Rivers State Governor for providing the support for members of the National Assembly to carry out their duties.

Also, the Deputy Leader of the Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives, Mr Bari Mpigi commended the Rivers State Governor for reaching out to all Rivers lawmakers.