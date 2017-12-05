Trump Holds Calls With Saudi King And Egypt’s Sisi – White House

President Donald Trump spoke to two more US allies Tuesday, on the eve of his contentious decision on Jerusalem’s status, holding calls with Egyptian and Saudi leaders.

The White House said Trump talked with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, both of whom have warned Trump against moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

They are just the latest in a series of leaders Trump has called as he readies to break with decades-long US policy and de facto recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.