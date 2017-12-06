BREAKING: Buhari Arrives Kano On Working Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kano State on a two-day working visit.

The President arrived the VIP Wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Wednesday morning to commence the working visit.

He was received by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Others who received the President include Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, President of Azman Air, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Sarina.

The president is expected to visit the Emir’s palace and the Central prison to grant Amnesty to some inmates.

The commissioning of the ultra-modern Giginyu specialist hospital named after President Buhari is also expected to be carried out by the President, among other projects.

More details shortly…