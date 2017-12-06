Trump’s Jerusalem Move ‘regrettable’, Says France’s Macron

Channels Television  
Updated December 6, 2017
France’s Macron Seeks Trade Discussion At EU Summit
File: French President Emmanuel Macron  Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday branded as “regrettable” his US counterpart Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, calling for efforts to “avoid violence at all costs”.

Addressing a press conference during a state visit to Algeria, Macron affirmed “the attachment of France and Europe to the two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within internationally recognised borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of the two states.”

He called for “calm” and “responsibility” on all sides.

“We must avoid violence at all costs and prioritise dialogue,” he said.

“France is ready with its partners to take all necessary initiatives in this direction.”

AFP


More on World News

Trump Recognises Jerusalem As Israeli Capital

May To Call Trump As Britain Voices ‘Concern’ On Jerusalem Plan

Catalonia’s Puigdemont To Stay In Belgium For Now

Jerusalem: Trump ‘Very Committed’ To Middle East Peace Process – Tillerson

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV