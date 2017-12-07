Atiku, IBB In Closed Door Meeting

Channels Television  
Updated December 7, 2017

Former President Abubakar Atiku is in Minna the Niger State Capital where he is meeting with former military president Ibrahim Babangida.

He was received at the Minna Airport by the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Ahmed Ketso, the Head of Service, Yabagi Sule and the State PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji and other party members.

Also on ground to recieve him was a crowd of supporters.

He arrived the Uphill residence of the former military leader at about 12:40 PM and is currently holding a meeting with General Babangida.

While the purpose of Atiku’s visit is not yet clear, there are indications that it may not be unconnected with his political ambition ahead of the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party scheduled for December 9.


More on Headlines

Alleged Murder: Maryam Sanda’s Trial Commences

Plateau PDP Chairman, Son Kidnapped

Federal High Court Judge, Ademola Retires

FG Directs Kachikwu To End Fuel Scarcity Before Weekend

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV