Channels TV’s Boko Haram Documentary Among Top Videos Of 2017
A video documentary on the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East region has been rated as one of the top 10 trending YouTube videos of 2017.
With 24 days to the end of the year, the video shot by Channels Television and uploaded in February was viewed by more than one million YouTube subscribers.
It was ranked sixth by Google, ahead of the music video of ‘WO’ by Nigerian hip-hop star Olamide among others.
See Full list below;
2017 Top 10 Trending Videos (Nigeria)
- Deaf And Dumb Emmanuella Vs Akin And Pawpaw – (Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2017)
- Welcome Back President Buhari: See how the President Landed after Medical Trip in UK
- Maths Teacher (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 118)
- Biafra: Kanu I Want Binta To See This
- NAIJ.com visits Evans the kidnapper’s house, how should he be punished?
- Channels Television: Boko Haram Special Documentary
- Wo – Olamide | Ikorodu Street Kids Dance (dream catchers dance)
- Longer Throat (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 101)
- President Is Back – Pete Edochie (African Nollywood Movies)
- Akpos And Beaty 1 – (Nollywood Romantic Movies)