Federal High Court Judge, Ademola Retires

Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court has voluntarily retired.

He tendered his resignation letter to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the year, he was discharged and acquitted by an FCT high court on charges of money laundering and abuse of office.

This followed a raid on the homes of some judges by the Department Of State Services (DSS), which termed the operation a sting operation.

In January, an official of the DSS had testified that the sum of 38 million Naira, two pump action rifles and some foreign currencies were recovered from his house during their search at his residence in October.

Justice Ademola, his wife and Mr Joe Agi, a senior lawyer subsequently faced trial on allegations of bribery and illegal possession of firearms.

The FCT high court, however, ruled that the DSS could not prove beyond reasonable doubt it’s allegation against the Federal High Court judge.

He was subsequently recalled by the National Judicial Council (NJC) after which he resumed sitting on June 7.

Justice Ademola did not give reasons for his retirement.