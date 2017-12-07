ICPC Investigates Ex-Court Of Appeal Justice, Tsamiya Over Alleged N200m Bribe

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Ladan Tsamiya, for allegedly demanding N200 million bribe from Mr Nnamdi Orji.

According to the commission, the bribe was in exchange for a favourable judgement in a National Assembly election case that was pending before the Imo State Judicial Division of the Court of Appeal.

ICPC said that the offence which violates Section 10 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 was alleged to have been committed in 2015, when the retired Justice asked Mr Orji who was the candidate for All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, to give him N200 million to enable him influence the court’s decision in his favour.

Mr Orji had approached the Court of Appeal, Imo State Division to seek redress in a case involving an alleged inflation of the result of election in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, which he had earlier lost to his opponent, Mr Nkole Ndukwe, at the National Assembly Election Tribunal.

Mr Tsamiya was alleged to have convinced the appellant of getting a favourable judgement from the court upon the payment of the money.

Justice Tsamiya has since been granted bail by the Commission upon the fulfilment of his bail conditions, even as investigation continues.