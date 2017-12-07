Indonesian President Condemns Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, on Thursday condemned the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In special remarks at the Bogor palace, on the outskirts of capital Jakarta, Widodo requested United States to reconsider the decision and urged the United Nations to step in as the unilateral decision could “disturb world peace”.

President Widodo said, “Indonesia condemns United States’ unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and requests the U.S. to reconsider the decision.

“This decision has breached various Security Council resolutions and the general assembly of United Nations in which the U.S. is a permanent member. This decision can disturb world peace.”

Middle East nations had also voiced alarm at the U.S. decision and its repercussions for any chances of reviving Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.

Widodo said Indonesia will speak to other members of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to hold a special meeting to discuss the decision.

“In the next few days, Indonesian representatives will speak to the other members of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to hold a special meeting to discuss the decision. And we urge the United Nations to convene a meeting to respond to the unilateral decision of the U.S.”

Trump announced his administration would begin a process of moving the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step expected to take years and one that his predecessors opted not to take to avoid inflaming tensions.

Reuters