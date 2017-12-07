PSC Confirms Lagos CP’s Appointment, Promotes 249 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed the appointment of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Imohimi Edgal.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

The Commission also confirmed the appointments of five other acting police commissioners serving in various states and approved the promotion of 244 other senior officers.

The promotion and confirmation were some of the high points of the PSC’s 24th plenary meeting held in Abuja from December 5 to 7 and presided over by its Chairman, Sir Mike Okiro.

The statement read in part: “The Commission approved the promotion of CP Etop John James and CP Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

“It also confirmed the acting appointments of CP Donald Awunah – former Force Public Relations Officer and former CP Akwa Ibom State Command, now at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano; CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa – Cross Rivers State Command; CP Garba Umar – Anambra State Command; CP Bello Ahmed; CP Imohimi Edgal – Lagos State Command; and CP Ali Janga – Kogi State Command.”

PSC also approved the promotion of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.

They are Omololu Bishi, Isaac Akimoyede, Aminu Saleh, Makama Usman, Mobolaji Fafowora, Igbodo David, Dajuma Ibahim, Okon Ene, Abang John, Aminu Kwambe, Felix Gani, Ibrahim Umar, Joseph Mukan, Wakil Mohammed, and Abdullahi Ibrahim.

The appointment of acting DCP Habu Ahmadu was also confirmed while 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.

The new deputy commissioners include Fausat Azeez, Presley Dode, Adepoju Ilori (Area Commander Ughelli, Delta State Command); Oladimeji Olanrewaju (Area Commander Metro, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command); and Ambrose Onah of the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Commission further approved the promotion of 164 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and eight Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent.

Sir Okiro, who is also a retired Inspector General of Police, congratulated the newly promoted officers and asked them to continue to discharge their duties with respect to the rule of law and fear of God.

He said the Commission would continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are regular and guided by merit, seniority, and availability of vacancies.

The DCPs were subjected to an interactive session with members of the Commission where they were drilled on what was expected of them as Commissioners of Police.

The promotions have been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mr Musa Istifanus.