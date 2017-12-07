Why ‘I Belong To Everybody And Nobody’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the rationale behind the message at his inaugural address: ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody’.

The President who is in Kano State on a two-day working visit said he made the statement in 2015 as a result of his experience in the country.

“My problem is Nigeria and I have been involved in almost all the instability Nigeria experienced: the civil war, the coups, and counter-coups,” he said on Wednesday night during a state dinner held in his honour.

“That was why I said during my swearing-in that ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody’. Nigeria is my target and I will continue to maintain focus”.

A statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said President Buhari further reaffirmed that the message would continue to guide his stewardship to the Nigerian people.

He was also full of thanks and gratitude to the government and people of Kano for the massive reception that greeted his arrival in the state.

According to him, the warm and peaceful reception is “a message to the opposition” that his popularity in the region remains unshaken.

“I am overwhelmed with the massive reception I have received and definitely since this is partisan politics, I think it has sent a clear message to the opposition.

“Even going by the details of the election results in 2003, 2007 and 2011, it was very clear that nobody could even dare to rig my scores from the elections in Kano.

“It has been so consistent and I don’t think I have the vocabulary to express my thanks to the people of Kano.

“I am very grateful to God and the people of Kano for the complete trust you have in me,” the President said.

He said that during his drive around the city to commission several projects on Wednesday, he observed that many of those who thronged the road to welcome him were very young people.

He further promised that as a person in a position of authority, his priority was to provide a meaningful future for the teeming youths in Nigeria through education as well as the faithful management of the economy and resources.

President Buhari congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on his development strides in the state and asked other political office holders to emulate and support the governor.

He also described Ganduje as is “a great politician”, adding “I am afraid I am still learning.”