Gwarzo’s Suspension In Line With Public Service Rulesm, Says Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has defended the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the former Director General on the Securities And Exchange Commission, Mr Mounir Gwarzo.

Adeosuofwhile addressing reporters in Abuja said the decision to suspend Mr Gwarzo is in accordance with laid down rules and aimed at sanitising the nation’s capital market to protect investor confidence.

She debunked the claim that the decision was to stall the forensic audit of Oando Plc.

“The federal Ministry of finance would like to place on record that Gwarzo suspension is in line with public service rules to allow for an unhindered investigation of serious allegations of financial impropriety against him. Some of those allegations for which we have documented evidence include the award of contracts to companies related to him and members of his family.

“It should be noted that he was issued a query by the ministry on November 3rd and he responded on November 7th. His response to the query was dimmed unsatisfactory and we ordered further investigation.

“Based on evidence from that further work, and creditable reports that documents were being unlawfully removed from SEC’s offices and our consultations with the EFCC, we took a decision that we need to suspend Mr Gwarzo,” she stated.