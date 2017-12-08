After Kano Tour, Buhari Travels To Hometown By Road

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State by road, following his two-day state visit to Kano.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, revealed this in a statement signed by him on Friday.

“The condition of the weather necessitated the trip to Daura by road,” the statement said.

President Buhari was accompanied to Daura on Thursday by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and that of Jigawa State, Governor Abubakar Badaru.

He was received on the border between Jigawa and Katsina states by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina and the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk.

Before embarking on the journey, the President had commissioned two newly-established agro-based industries in Kano State.

The industries are 1,200 tonnes capacity solvent extraction plant of Gerawa Oil Mills Limited, the biggest oil mill plant in West Africa, located at Tokarawa Industrial Estate; as well as the Fullmark Rice Mills, the biggest rice mill in West Africa located at Kwanar Gunduwawa, Hadejia Road in Kano.

President Buhari was hopeful that that current changes to trade and investment policies by his administration since May 2015 would help the Nigeria to diversify the economy, attract more foreign investments, and speed up industrialisation.

He was also confident that the overall effect of the achievements would lead to jobs creation and better living conditions for citizens as promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President commended the owner of the extraction plant for taking full advantage of the prevailing investment climate in the country.

He was also pleased with the wholly-owned indigenous companies and assured agro-investors of his administration’s commitment to creating the right policies for agriculture to thrive.

At the solvent extraction plant, the Chairman of the company, Mr Isa Gerawa, commended the policies of Buhari’s administration on agriculture, describing them as key to Nigeria’s exit from recession and upward attainment to food security.

The industrialist, however, appealed to the President to urgently address the issue of poor access to finance for farmers and agro-investors in the country.